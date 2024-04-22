U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aumaad Brooks, left, Senior Airman Anthony Harvey, middle, and Senior Airman Allen Aragon, right, 27th Special Operations Wing honor guardsmen, fold the U.S. flag during a wing retreat ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 17, 2024. The ceremony was held to pay homage to the sacrifices of the 27th Bombardment Group, the original Steadfast Line, who fought as the first and only infantry combat unit in U.S. Army Air Corps history during the Battle of Bataan until they surrendered in April 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 18:02 Photo ID: 8355526 VIRIN: 240417-F-FY723-1018 Resolution: 4940x3287 Size: 1.08 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.