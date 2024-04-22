U.S. Airmen from the 27th Special Operations Wing render a salute to the U.S. flag as it is lowered during a retreat ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 17, 2024, commemorating the surrender of the 27th Bombardment Group following the Battle of Bataan in 1942. The Imperial Japanese invasion of the Philippines, from 1941 to 1942, concluded with the forced march of over 78,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war for 65 miles under brutal conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 18:02 Photo ID: 8355525 VIRIN: 240417-F-FY723-1015 Resolution: 5515x3669 Size: 1.82 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.