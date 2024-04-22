27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, 27th Special Operations Wing command chief, left, Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th SOW commander, center, and Col. Brent Greer, 27th SOW deputy commander, right, lead a retreat ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 17, 2024, commemorating the surrender of the 27th Bombardment Group to Imperial Japan following the Battle of Bataan in 1942. The Imperial Japanese invasion of the Philippines, from 1941 to 1942, concluded with the forced march of over 78,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war for 65 miles under brutal conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

