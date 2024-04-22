Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan [Image 1 of 8]

    27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, 27th Special Operations Wing command chief, left, Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th SOW commander, center, and Col. Brent Greer, 27th SOW deputy commander, right, lead a retreat ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 17, 2024, commemorating the surrender of the 27th Bombardment Group to Imperial Japan following the Battle of Bataan in 1942. The Imperial Japanese invasion of the Philippines, from 1941 to 1942, concluded with the forced march of over 78,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war for 65 miles under brutal conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 18:03
    Photo ID: 8355521
    VIRIN: 240417-F-FY723-1012
    Resolution: 5296x3524
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bataan
    Cannon
    World War II
    Retreat Ceremony
    27 SOW
    The Steadfast Line

