    27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan [Image 3 of 8]

    27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 27th Special Operations Medical Group stand at parade rest during the 27th Special Operations Wing’s retreat ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 17, 2024, commemorating the surrender of the 27th Bombardment Group after the Battle of Bataan in 1942. The 27th SOW traces its lineage to the 27th BG, which transformed into the 1st Provisional Air Corps Regiment (Infantry) in January of 1942 following the diversion or destruction of the unit's aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bataan
    Cannon
    World War II
    Retreat Ceremony
    27 SOW
    The Steadfast Line

