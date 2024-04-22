27th Special Operations Wing commemorate the surrender of Bataan

U.S. Airmen from the 27th Special Operations Medical Group stand at parade rest during the 27th Special Operations Wing’s retreat ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 17, 2024, commemorating the surrender of the 27th Bombardment Group after the Battle of Bataan in 1942. The 27th SOW traces its lineage to the 27th BG, which transformed into the 1st Provisional Air Corps Regiment (Infantry) in January of 1942 following the diversion or destruction of the unit's aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

