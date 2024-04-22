Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A day in the life of pest management [Image 3 of 3]

    A day in the life of pest management

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An insect trap is being shown by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Cauldwell, 633d
    Civil Engineer Squadron pest management journeyman, at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Dec. 4,
    2023. Insect traps often utilize pheromones, chemical signals emitted by insects, to attract and
    capture specific pests, providing a targeted and eco-friendly approach to pest management. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:20
    Location: VA, US
    This work, A day in the life of pest management [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

