An insect trap is being shown by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Cauldwell, 633d
Civil Engineer Squadron pest management journeyman, at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Dec. 4,
2023. Insect traps often utilize pheromones, chemical signals emitted by insects, to attract and
capture specific pests, providing a targeted and eco-friendly approach to pest management. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8355308
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-XD903-1188
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|18.39 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A day in the life of pest management [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
