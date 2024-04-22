A day in the life of pest management

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Cauldwell, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron pest

management journeyman, searches for food and standing water on the ground of a food

establishment on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Dec. 4, 2023. Ensuring the absence of food or

standing water is a preventive measure, as failure to address these issues promptly may attract

pests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

