A day in the life of pest management

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Cauldwell, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron pest

management journeyman, baits a mouse trap at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Dec. 4, 2023. The

objective is to entice mice into the traps effectively, ensuring a successful capture and resolution

of the pest issue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

