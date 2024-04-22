A day in the life of pest management

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Cauldwell, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron pest
management journeyman, baits a mouse trap at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Dec. 4, 2023. The
objective is to entice mice into the traps effectively, ensuring a successful capture and resolution
of the pest issue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8355300
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-XD903-1098
|Resolution:
|4730x3147
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
