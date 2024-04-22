Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A day in the life of pest management [Image 1 of 3]

    A day in the life of pest management

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Cauldwell, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron pest
    management journeyman, baits a mouse trap at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Dec. 4, 2023. The
    objective is to entice mice into the traps effectively, ensuring a successful capture and resolution
    of the pest issue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8355300
    VIRIN: 231204-F-XD903-1098
    Resolution: 4730x3147
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day in the life of pest management [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A day in the life of pest management
    A day in the life of pest management
    A day in the life of pest management

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pest control
    633d Air Base Wing
    pest management
    633d Civil Engineering Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT