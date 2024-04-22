Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military spouse ‘shares her spare’ with fellow Olympian’s dad [Image 4 of 4]

    Military spouse ‘shares her spare’ with fellow Olympian’s dad

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.1992

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Crissy Perham celebrates her Olympic win at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain. Selected as captain of the 1992 Olympic Swim Team, Perham took home two gold medals and a silver, and was on the world-record-setting medley relay team.

