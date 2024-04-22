Crissy Perham, Olympic gold medalist, embraces Dick Franklin the day after she donated her kidney to him in a Denver, Colo.-based hospital, Aug. 25, 2022. Perham volunteered to give her kidney after seeing a social media post about Franklin, father of fellow Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin.
Military spouse ‘shares her spare’ with fellow Olympian’s dad
