Dick Franklin poses for a photo with his granddaughter Caitlin in October 2023. Franklin received a kidney from live donor Crissy Perham, Aug. 24, 2022, and credits Perham with the fact he was able to survive kidney disease and spend time with his granddaughter. Courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8354609
|VIRIN:
|231005-D-CC075-1003
|Resolution:
|1676x2210
|Size:
|614.25 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military spouse ‘shares her spare’ with fellow Olympian’s dad [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military spouse ‘shares her spare’ with fellow Olympian’s dad
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT