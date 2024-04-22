Dick Franklin and Crissy Perham show off their new T-shirts after they are discharged post-transplant surgery from a Denver, Colo.-based hospital, August 2022. Perham, an Olympic gold medalist, donated her kidney to Dick Franklin, the father of fellow Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin, Aug. 24, 2022. Courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 13:43
|Photo ID:
|8354600
|VIRIN:
|220829-D-XX075-1001
|Resolution:
|884x713
|Size:
|154.22 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military spouse ‘shares her spare’ with fellow Olympian’s dad [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military spouse ‘shares her spare’ with fellow Olympian’s dad
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT