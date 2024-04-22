Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military spouse 'shares her spare' with fellow Olympian's dad

    Military spouse ‘shares her spare’ with fellow Olympian’s dad

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Dick Franklin and Crissy Perham show off their new T-shirts after they are discharged post-transplant surgery from a Denver, Colo.-based hospital, August 2022. Perham, an Olympic gold medalist, donated her kidney to Dick Franklin, the father of fellow Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin, Aug. 24, 2022. Courtesy photo

    This work, Military spouse ‘shares her spare’ with fellow Olympian’s dad [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Olympics
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Donate Life Month
    Crissy Perham
    Dick Franklin

