AFMAO Month of the Military Child: April 2024

Staff Sgt. Alyssa Vega, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations unit deployment manager, poses for a portrait with her son, Santana, in celebration of Month of the Military Child at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 17, 2024. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the sacrifice and fortitude of all military children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

