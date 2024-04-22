Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO Month of the Military Child: April 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    AFMAO Month of the Military Child: April 2024

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Santana Williams, son of Staff Sgt. Alyssa Vega, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations unit deployment manager, holds a dandelion during a photo shoot of his mother and himself in honor of Month of the Military Child at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 17, 2024. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the resiliency of military-connected children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

