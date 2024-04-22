Santana Williams, son of Staff Sgt. Alyssa Vega, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations unit deployment manager, holds a dandelion during a photo shoot of his mother and himself in honor of Month of the Military Child at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 17, 2024. Established in 1986, Month of the Military Child celebrates the resiliency of military-connected children across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 10:20 Photo ID: 8354045 VIRIN: 240417-F-TI641-1164 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.36 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMAO Month of the Military Child: April 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.