AFMAO Month of the Military Child: April 2024

Staff Sgt. Alyssa Vega, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations unit deployment manager, laughs with her son, Santana, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 17, 2024. Santana is one of thousands of dependents across the Department of Defense celebrated during Month of the Military Child for representing the family support element of a military member’s service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

