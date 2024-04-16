Osan Girl Scouts plant trees for earth day

A member of Osan Girl Scouts uses a shovel to plant a flower during an Earth Day planting event April 19, 2024 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The Scouts learned about Earth Day and helped plant trees, bushes and flowers. Although Earth Day falls within the month of April, the Department of Defense observes Earth Day every day because the health of the planet is critical to projecting combat power and sustaining military readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

