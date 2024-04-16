Osan Girl Scouts plant trees for earth day

Members of Osan Girl Scouts prepare to plant vegetation during an Earth Day planting event April 19, 2024 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The scouts helped the Osan Elementary School staff plant trees, bushes and flowers in celebration of Earth Day. Although Earth Day falls within the month of April, the Department of Defense observes Earth Day every day because the health of the planet is critical to projecting combat power and sustaining military readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

