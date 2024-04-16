Osan Girl Scouts plant trees for earth day

A member of Osan Girl Scouts puts on gloves in preparation to plant vegetation during an Earth Day planting event April 19, 2024 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The scouts helped the Osan Elementary School staff plant trees, bushes and flowers in celebration of Earth Day. Each April, the Department of the Air Force recognizes Earth Day to highlight the importance of protecting and stewarding the natural environment for the execution of the mission and the betterment of the planet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

