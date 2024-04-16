Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Girl Scouts plant trees for earth day [Image 1 of 5]

    Osan Girl Scouts plant trees for earth day

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A member of Osan Girl Scouts puts on gloves in preparation to plant vegetation during an Earth Day planting event April 19, 2024 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The scouts helped the Osan Elementary School staff plant trees, bushes and flowers in celebration of Earth Day. Each April, the Department of the Air Force recognizes Earth Day to highlight the importance of protecting and stewarding the natural environment for the execution of the mission and the betterment of the planet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    environmental
    Osan
    month of the military child
    military child
    earth day
    51st Fighter Wing

