A member of Osan Girl Scouts uses a shovel to move dirt and plant flowers during an Earth Day planting event April 19, 2024 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Each April, the Department of the Air Force recognizes Earth Day to highlight the importance of protecting and stewarding the natural environment for the execution of the mission and the betterment of the planet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
This work, Osan Girl Scouts plant trees for earth day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
