Pinning Chief Petty Officer Luis Reyes Blas of Guam

Chief Petty Officer Luis Reyes Blas stands with fellow chiefs on March 26, 2024, at Latte Stone Park, Guam. This advancement was a personal milestone and a continuation of a revered family legacy. Both his grandfather and great-grandfather served as Chiefs in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
Roots of Resilience: The Chamorro spirit of Chief Petty Officer Luis Jose Reyes Blas
