Pinning Chief Petty Officer Luis Reyes Blas of Guam

Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Reyes Blas is pinned as a chief petty officer by his children on March 26, 2024, at Latte Stone Park, Guam. This advancement was a personal milestone and a continuation of a revered family legacy. Both his grandfather and great-grandfather served as Chiefs in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 21:02 Photo ID: 8353275 VIRIN: 240326-G-IA651-1892 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.74 MB Location: HAGATNA, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN