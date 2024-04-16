Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pinning Chief Petty Officer Luis Reyes Blas of Guam [Image 2 of 4]

    Pinning Chief Petty Officer Luis Reyes Blas of Guam

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Reyes Blas is pinned as a chief petty officer by his children on March 26, 2024, at Latte Stone Park, Guam. This advancement was a personal milestone and a continuation of a revered family legacy. Both his grandfather and great-grandfather served as Chiefs in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024
    Location: HAGATNA, GU
    Roots of Resilience: The Chamorro spirit of Chief Petty Officer Luis Jose Reyes Blas

