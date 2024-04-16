USCGC Oliver Henry in Australia

Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Blas works with the crew to prepare for the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) to get underway from Cairns, Australia, while on an expeditionary patrol Sept. 4, 2022. Blas, attached to U.S. Coast Guard MAT/WAT Guam, supplemented the Oliver Henry crew by going on temporary assignment for the 43-day patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
Roots of Resilience: The Chamorro spirit of Chief Petty Officer Luis Jose Reyes Blas
