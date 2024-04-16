USCGC Oliver Henry in Australia

Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Blas works with the crew to prepare for the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) to get underway from Cairns, Australia, while on an expeditionary patrol Sept. 4, 2022. Blas, attached to U.S. Coast Guard MAT/WAT Guam, supplemented the Oliver Henry crew by going on temporary assignment for the 43-day patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 21:03 Photo ID: 8353276 VIRIN: 220904-G-IA651-2833 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.26 MB Location: CAIRNS, QLD, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN