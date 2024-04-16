Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Oliver Henry in Australia

    USCGC Oliver Henry in Australia

    CAIRNS, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Blas works with the crew to prepare for the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) to get underway from Cairns, Australia, while on an expeditionary patrol Sept. 4, 2022. Blas, attached to U.S. Coast Guard MAT/WAT Guam, supplemented the Oliver Henry crew by going on temporary assignment for the 43-day patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Roots of Resilience: The Chamorro spirit of Chief Petty Officer Luis Jose Reyes Blas

    TAGS

    Guam
    expeditionary
    Cairns
    WPC 1140

