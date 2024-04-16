Pinning Chief Petty Officer Luis Reyes Blas of Guam

Chief Petty Officer Luis Reyes Blas has his new cover placed by his father as he is advanced to chief petty officer on March 26, 2024, at Latte Stone Park, Guam. This advancement was a personal milestone and a continuation of a revered family legacy. Both his grandfather and great-grandfather served as Chiefs in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 21:02 Photo ID: 8353274 VIRIN: 240326-G-IA651-2920 Resolution: 3664x2825 Size: 2.84 MB Location: HAGATNA, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN