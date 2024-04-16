Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Conducts Pre-Dive Medical Brief with 7th Dive Detachment [Image 4 of 6]

    8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Conducts Pre-Dive Medical Brief with 7th Dive Detachment

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Galdi, commander of the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, and 1stLt. Daryl Condi, the executive officer of the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, both with the 18th Medical Command, transport a box of human blood in support of Salaknib 24 at Basco Bay, Philippines, April 18, 2024. The 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment conducted a medical treatment and evacuation brief for Army Divers with the 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in preperation for dives as part of the obstruction removal project in Basco Bay. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.
    (U.S. Army photo captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 21:47
    Photo ID: 8352607
    VIRIN: 240418-A-PR546-9113
    Resolution: 5041x6088
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: BASCO, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Conducts Pre-Dive Medical Brief with 7th Dive Detachment [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Aid
    Ambulance
    Pacific Ocean
    port
    Dive training

