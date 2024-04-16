8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Conducts Pre-Dive Medical Brief with 7th Dive Detachment

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Galdi, commander of the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, and 1stLt. Daryl Condi, the executive officer of the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, both with the 18th Medical Command, transport a box of human blood in support of Salaknib 24 at Basco Bay, Philippines, April 18, 2024. The 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment conducted a medical treatment and evacuation brief for Army Divers with the 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in preperation for dives as part of the obstruction removal project in Basco Bay. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

(U.S. Army photo captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)



