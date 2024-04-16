8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Conducts Pre-Dive Medical Brief with 7th Dive Detachment

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Galdi, commander of the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, delivers a medical treatment and evacuation brief to Army Divers with the 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in preperation for dive operations in support of Salaknib 24 at Basco Bay, Philippines, April 18, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

(U.S. Army photo captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)



