8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Conducts Pre-Dive Medical Brief with 7th Dive Detachment

U.S. Army Soldiers Maj. Karl Kmiecik, an emergency room doctor, and Capt. Leslie Bittenbinder, an emergency room nurse both with the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, alongsideCharlton Paolo L Alvarado, an emergency nurse with the Batanes General Hospital, sit in an ambulance during a medical treatment and evacuation brief in support of Salaknib 24 at Basco Bay, Philippines, April 18, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

(U.S. Army photo captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)



