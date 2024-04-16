8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Conducts Pre-Dive Medical Brief with 7th Dive Detachment

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Galdi, commander of the 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, with the 18th Medical Command, talking to Charlton Paolo L Alvarado, an emergency nurse with the Batanes General Hospital, ambulances capabilities in support of Salaknib 24, at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 18, 2024. The 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment conducted a medical treatment, and medical evacuation brief with the 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, to support the obstruction removal project in Basco Bay. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 Photo ID: 8352604 Location: BASCO, PH by SSG Tristan Moore