    10th Mountain Soldiers compete in the 2024 Best Sapper Non-Standard Physical Fitness Test [Image 9 of 9]

    10th Mountain Soldiers compete in the 2024 Best Sapper Non-Standard Physical Fitness Test

    WAYNESVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Apolonio Narvaiz, (right) from Temple, Texas, and Capt. Roderick Gacuma, (left) from DuPont, Washington, officers from the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division tackle 50 meters of weighted lunges while carrying an inert 40 pound cratering charge during the Non-Standard Physical Fitness Test on day one of the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Roubidoux Park, Waynesville, Missouri on April 19, 2024. The Best Sapper Competition’s purpose is to not only determine the next “Best Sapper” team but to challenge and test the service members’ knowledge, physical prowess, and mental fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

