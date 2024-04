10th Mountain Soldiers compete in the 2024 Best Sapper Non-Standard Physical Fitness Test

Capt. Apolonio Narvaiz, (left) from Temple, Texas, and Capt. Roderick Gacuma, (right) from DuPont, Washington, officers from the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division crawl through a tunnel while carrying an inert 40 pound cratering charge during the “Up and Over” event of the Non-Standard Physical Fitness Test on day one of the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Roubidoux Park, Waynesville, Missouri on April 19, 2024. The “Up and Over,” is a test of physical strength where competitors pass an inert 40 pound cratering charge, jump over logs, and crawl through tunnels, seven times during the second event in the NSPFT. The Best Sapper Competition’s purpose is to not only determine the next “Best Sapper” team but to challenge and test the service members’ knowledge, physical prowess, and mental fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

