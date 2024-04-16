10th Mountain Soldiers compete in the 2024 Best Sapper Non-Standard Physical Fitness Test

1st Lt. Michael Kost, from Staten Island, New York, a Sapper platoon leader from the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division thrusts an inert 40 pound cratering charge over his head during the Non-Standard Physical Fitness Test on day one of the 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Roubidoux Park, Waynesville, Missouri on April 19, 2024. The Best Sapper Competition’s purpose is to not only determine the next “Best Sapper” team but to challenge and test the service members’ knowledge, physical prowess, and mental fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

