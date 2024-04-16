Heroes of Flight: Charleston Airshow Day 1

A member of the United States Air Force Academy's parachute team, Wings of Blue, landed after performing aerial displays during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The Wings of Blue parachute team kicked off the event hoisting service flags as they landed on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

