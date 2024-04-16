Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heroes of Flight: Charleston Airshow Day 1 [Image 16 of 24]

    Heroes of Flight: Charleston Airshow Day 1

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The crowd watches the Wings of Blue perform during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The air show offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Heroes of Flight; JB Charleston; Air show; Wings of Blue; parachute; Opening Ceremony

