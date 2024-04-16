Charleston Airshow attendees examine the U.S. Coast Guard static display at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The air show offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8352259
|VIRIN:
|240420-F-PT849-1026
|Resolution:
|6174x4122
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heroes of Flight: Charleston Airshow Day 1 [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT