U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. K.B. Rodriguez Sanchez, 628th Air Base Wing security forces specialists, salutes during the National Anthem during the opening ceremony of the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The air show offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 16:47 Photo ID: 8352266 VIRIN: 240420-F-PT849-2076 Resolution: 4038x2623 Size: 1.52 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heroes of Flight: Charleston Airshow Day 1 [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.