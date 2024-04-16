Petty Officer First Class Anthony Tartaglia, a machinery technician from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, assists with the deployment of federal aids to navigation marking the Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel on April 19, 2024. Responders placed these aids for the Key Bridge Response to support the Unified Command’s goal to restore the flow of critical commerce in and out of Baltimore. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by Petty Officer Third Class Erin Cox.

