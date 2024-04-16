Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erin Cox 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Petty Officer First Class Anthony Tartaglia, a machinery technician from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, assists with the deployment of federal aids to navigation marking the Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel on April 19, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by Petty Officer Third Class Erin Cox.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 11:43
    Photo ID: 8352171
    VIRIN: 240419-G-ES139-1000
    Resolution: 5048x3352
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unified Command
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT