Petty Officer First Class Anthony Tartaglia, a machinery technician from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, assists with the deployment of federal aids to navigation marking the Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel on April 19, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by Petty Officer Third Class Erin Cox.

