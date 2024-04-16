Petty Officer Second Class Angela Thraen, a machinery technician from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, assesses the debris and recovery operations occurring at the wreckage site of the M/V DALI and the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, April 19, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by Petty Officer Third Class Erin Cox.

