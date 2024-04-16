Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erin Cox 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Petty Officer Second Class Angela Thraen, a machinery technician from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, assesses the debris and recovery operations occurring at the wreckage site of the M/V DALI and the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, April 19, 2024. Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by Petty Officer Third Class Erin Cox.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 11:43
    Photo ID: 8352174
    VIRIN: 240419-G-ES139-1003
    Resolution: 5048x3352
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unified Command
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT