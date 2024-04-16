Petty Officer Third Class Cameron Weidie, a boatswain’s mate from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, deploys a federal aid to navigation in Baltimore, April 19, 2024. Responders placed these aids for the Key Bridge Response marking the Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel, to support the Unified Command’s goal to restore the flow of critical commerce in and out of Baltimore. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by Petty Officer Third Class Erin Cox.

