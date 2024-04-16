Academy Cadets visit Joint Base Charleston

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brooke Duckworth, assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron and visit facilitator, outlines the schedule for the weekend for U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during their visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow will offer more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, C-17 Globemaster III, and F-35B Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

