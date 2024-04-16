U.S. Air Force Academy cadets listen to an installation brief at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow will offer more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, C-17 Globemaster III, and F-35B Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 19:00 Photo ID: 8351459 VIRIN: 240419-F-DY859-1115 Resolution: 4089x2721 Size: 4.33 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Academy Cadets visit Joint Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.