Academy Cadets visit Joint Base Charleston

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Freeman, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, shares command insight to U.S. Air Force Academy cadets during their visit to JB Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. While on base, the cadets learned about the core JB Charleston mission, the versatility and strength of the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and potential Air Force careers prior to experiencing the Charleston Airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US