Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keeping up with the pearly whites [Image 7 of 8]

    Keeping up with the pearly whites

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb, 1st Maintenance Group analyst, receives a tooth polishing
    at the 633d Dental Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 4, 2024. Polishing
    removes stains and any remaining tartar from the tooth’s surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8351004
    VIRIN: 240404-F-XD903-2031
    Resolution: 2984x1985
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping up with the pearly whites [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keeping up with the pearly whites
    Keeping up with the pearly whites
    Keeping up with the pearly whites
    Keeping up with the pearly whites
    Keeping up with the pearly whites
    Keeping up with the pearly whites
    Keeping up with the pearly whites
    Keeping up with the pearly whites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Dental hygiene

    Dental exam

    TAGS

    633d Dental Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT