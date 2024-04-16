U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb, 1st Maintenance Group analyst, receives a tooth polishing
at the 633d Dental Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 4, 2024. Polishing
removes stains and any remaining tartar from the tooth’s surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8351004
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-XD903-2031
|Resolution:
|2984x1985
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping up with the pearly whites [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
