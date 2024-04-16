Keeping up with the pearly whites

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Pastewait, 633d Dental Squadron orthodontist and Staff Sgt.
Emily Crabtree, 633d Dental Squadron oral preventative assistant, review a patient’s x-ray at the
dental clinic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 4, 2024. X-rays allow the dentist to see
area between teeth and beneath fillings, to prevent cavities and other oral diseases. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|04.03.2024
|04.19.2024 15:51
|8351008
|240404-F-XD903-2032
|3680x2448
|4.76 MB
|VA, US
|2
|0
