U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb, 1st Maintenance Group analyst, receives an annual dental
check up at the 633d Dental Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 4, 2024. The
air-water syringe and suction tool allow dental assistants to efficiently irrigate and dry the area
being worked on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8350993
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-XD903-2028
|Resolution:
|4227x2812
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping up with the pearly whites [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT