U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb, 1st Maintenance Group analyst, receives an annual dental

check up at the 633d Dental Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 4, 2024. The

air-water syringe and suction tool allow dental assistants to efficiently irrigate and dry the area

being worked on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 15:51 Photo ID: 8350993 VIRIN: 240404-F-XD903-2028 Resolution: 4227x2812 Size: 4.35 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping up with the pearly whites [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.