Paden Sickles (right), an Army veteran and entrepreneur, looks on as Katie Egbert, a program manger for the Army’s Civilian Human Resource Agency, addresses key leaders and centers of influence during a breakfast prior to the career fair. The pair were part of a junior leader panel discussion whose discussion topic was cultivating community growth through generations.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 14:45
|Photo ID:
|8350722
|VIRIN:
|240413-A-XY212-1074
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|624.76 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Army Holds First-of-its-Kind Career Fair in Arlington
