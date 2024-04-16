Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Holds First-of-its-Kind Career Fair in Arlington [Image 4 of 6]

    ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Paden Sickles (right), an Army veteran and entrepreneur, looks on as Katie Egbert, a program manger for the Army’s Civilian Human Resource Agency, addresses key leaders and centers of influence during a breakfast prior to the career fair. The pair were part of a junior leader panel discussion whose discussion topic was cultivating community growth through generations.

