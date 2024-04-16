Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Holds First-of-its-Kind Career Fair in Arlington [Image 5 of 6]

    Army Holds First-of-its-Kind Career Fair in Arlington

    ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    A large group of potential candidates made their way through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Southwestern Division recruiting space during a first-of-its-kind whole Army career fair. Each of the division’s four districts had personnel on hand to speak to those that may be interested in a career with USACE. The event was the brainchild of the Army’s Civilian Human Resources Agency. By combining active duty, reserve, and guard components, as well as civilian employment opportunities, the total Army recruitment and outreach event was meant to highlight the Army as the employer of choice in the metroplex.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 14:45
    Location: ARLINGTON, TX, US
    USACE
    USAREC
    Career Fair
    Fort Worth District
    Pat Adelmann
    U.S. Army Civilian Human Resources Agency

