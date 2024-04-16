Army Holds First-of-its-Kind Career Fair in Arlington

A large group of potential candidates made their way through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Southwestern Division recruiting space during a first-of-its-kind whole Army career fair. Each of the division’s four districts had personnel on hand to speak to those that may be interested in a career with USACE. The event was the brainchild of the Army’s Civilian Human Resources Agency. By combining active duty, reserve, and guard components, as well as civilian employment opportunities, the total Army recruitment and outreach event was meant to highlight the Army as the employer of choice in the metroplex.

