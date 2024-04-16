Army Holds First-of-its-Kind Career Fair in Arlington

Steven Jones, an equal employment specialist and disability program manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District, speaks with Monique Davis, left, and Tamaya Reese about opportunities with USACE during a first-of-its-kind whole Army career fair. The event was the brainchild of the Army’s Civilian Human Resources Agency. By combining active duty, reserve, and guard components, as well as civilian employment opportunities, the total Army recruitment and outreach event was meant to highlight the Army as the employer of choice in the metroplex.

