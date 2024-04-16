Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Taft HS JROTC Visit [Image 5 of 5]

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Taft HS JROTC Visit

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer 

    Patrol Squadron 30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 17, 2024) Lt. Quincy Page, instructor pilot assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, from Walton, Ky., gives cadets enrolled in Taft High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), a tour of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft during a scheduled visit to VP- 30, Apr. 17, 2024. VP-30’s mission is to provide Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and Northrop Grumman maritime surveillance unmanned aircraft system (UAS) MQ-4C UAS - specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 11:38
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    JROTC
    US Navy
    VP 30
    PATRON 30
    Win Everyday B Great
    The Pro’s Nest

