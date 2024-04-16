Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Taft HS JROTC Visit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 17, 2024) Lt. Quincy Page, instructor pilot assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, from Walton, Ky., gives cadets enrolled in Taft High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), a tour of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft during a scheduled visit to VP- 30, Apr. 17, 2024. VP-30’s mission is to provide Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and Northrop Grumman maritime surveillance unmanned aircraft system (UAS) MQ-4C UAS - specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8350203
|VIRIN:
|240417-N-MT581-1197
|Resolution:
|4899x2937
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
