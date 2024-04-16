Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Taft HS JROTC Visit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 17, 2024) Lt. Jordan Witt, instructor pilot assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, from Aurora, Colo., speaks to cadets enrolled in Taft High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), during a scheduled tour of VP-30, Apr. 17, 2024. VP-30’s mission is to provide Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and Northrop Grumman maritime surveillance unmanned aircraft system (UAS) MQ-4C UAS - specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)

