Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Taft HS JROTC Visit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 17, 2024) Lt. Jordan Witt and Lt. Quincy Page, far left, instructor pilots assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, from Aurora, Colo. and Walton, Ky., pose for a photo in front a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft with cadets enrolled in Taft High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), during a scheduled tour of Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, Apr. 17, 2024. VP-30’s mission is to provide Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and Northrop Grumman maritime surveillance unmanned aircraft system (UAS) MQ-4C UAS - specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8350201
|VIRIN:
|240417-N-MT581-1192
|Resolution:
|4275x2485
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
