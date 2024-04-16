Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Taft HS JROTC Visit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 17, 2024) Shylah Zicgenbein, right, and Sherlyn Argueta, both cadets from Chicago enrolled in Taft High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), take photos in the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft during a scheduled tour of Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30, Apr. 17, 2024. VP-30’s mission is to provide Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and Northrop Grumman maritime surveillance unmanned aircraft system (UAS) MQ-4C UAS - specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)

